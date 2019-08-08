CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CAZ080-082300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ081-082300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-082300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight, then shifting to the south

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-082300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-082300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ085-082300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

138 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

