CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

until early afternoon becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

253 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

