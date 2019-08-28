CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

221 FPUS56 KMFR 281003

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late

in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

302 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

