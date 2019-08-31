CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

_____

012 FPUS56 KMFR 311016

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

CAZ080-312300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-312300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-312300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-312300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-312300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-312300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

_____

