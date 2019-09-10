CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

507 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers until early afternoon,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Light

winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

