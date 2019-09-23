CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
_____
021 FPUS56 KMFR 230955
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
CAZ080-232300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-232300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-232300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-232300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-232300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50.
$$
CAZ085-232300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather