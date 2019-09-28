CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
611 FPUS56 KMFR 280954
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
CAZ080-282300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level
5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ081-282300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering
to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-282300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ083-282300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level
4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-282300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ085-282300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
253 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level
4400 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation except
snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the Warner Mountains. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 3900 feet rising to 4600 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4700 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4800 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather