CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
255 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet
lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet
lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Areas of fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
