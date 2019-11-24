CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
CAZ080-250000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet
rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ081-250000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 2200 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
CAZ082-250000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ083-250000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Windy. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
CAZ084-250000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to
the southeast 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 10 to 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
CAZ085-250000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 10 to 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 5 to 10.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 20s. Lows 5 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as
cold. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
