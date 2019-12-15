CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
251 FPUS56 KMFR 151107
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
CAZ080-160000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow
level 2500 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the
evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ081-160000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow
level 2500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ082-160000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ083-160000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ084-160000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.
CAZ085-160000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
306 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast late in the evening, then shifting to the east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
