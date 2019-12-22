CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

888 FPUS56 KMFR 221127

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

326 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

CAZ080-230000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

327 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-230000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

327 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow

this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet lowering to 2600 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

CAZ082-230000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

327 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet lowering to 2800 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

CAZ083-230000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

327 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting

to the northeast well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

CAZ084-230000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

327 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning,

then rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

CAZ085-230000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

327 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level 4300 feet in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

