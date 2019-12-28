CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
_____
092 FPUS56 KMFR 280758
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
CAZ080-281200-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon, then shifting
to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow
level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-281200-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. In the shasta valley, east winds around
5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-281200-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-281200-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-281200-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level
3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-281200-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest early in the afternoon, then shifting to the east late
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather