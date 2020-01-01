CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain and snow showers
likely this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Light winds becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around
30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs around 40.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
