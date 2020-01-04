CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
808 FPUS56 KMFR 041045
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
CAZ080-050000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
CAZ081-050000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow
level 3400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
CAZ082-050000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely this
morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet
this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late
this morning, then shifting to the west early this afternoon
shifting to the southeast late this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
CAZ083-050000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning,
then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this
morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ084-050000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning,
then sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.
CAZ085-050000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
245 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning,
then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in
the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
