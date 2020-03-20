CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

247 FPUS56 KMFR 200932

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

CAZ080-202300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

$$

CAZ081-202300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

east around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast late in the morning, then becoming light early in the

afternoon becoming southeast around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-202300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-202300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph until early afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-202300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-202300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph until early

afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather