CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet rising to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest

around 5 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level 3200 feet rising to

4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light, then becoming north around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers until

early afternoon, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail late this afternoon. Snow

level 3600 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

