CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

west 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

