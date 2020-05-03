CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

347 FPUS56 KMFR 031225

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

CAZ080-032300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-032300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-032300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-032300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-032300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-032300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

525 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

