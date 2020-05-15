CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming south around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the
northwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight, then shifting to the west well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning,
then shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning,
then shifting to the south early this afternoon shifting to the
west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
329 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
