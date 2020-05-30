CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

652 FPUS56 KMFR 301022

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the north well

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the shasta valley

and south 10 to 20 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to

the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the late morning and early afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in

the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

321 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers this morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

