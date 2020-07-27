CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
041 FPUS56 KMFR 271055
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
CAZ080-272300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming
light, then becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight, then shifting to the east well after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ081-272300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming east around 5 mph early this
afternoon shifting to the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph until
well after midnight becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ082-272300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to the east well
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ083-272300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke early this morning.
Haze late this afternoon. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening, then shifting
to the northeast after midnight shifting to the south well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph late in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ084-272300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this
morning, then shifting to the north early this afternoon shifting
to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening,
then shifting to the south after midnight shifting to the west
well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph late in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-272300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
355 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight,
then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
