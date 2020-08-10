CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast early this

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

