CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

881 FPUS56 KMFR 220918

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

CAZ080-222300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-222300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Patchy smoke until early

afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-222300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of

smoke late this morning. Smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-222300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke

early this afternoon. Smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-222300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late this morning then

becoming sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke in the late

morning and early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then haze and

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-222300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke this morning, then areas of

smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms through the day. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

