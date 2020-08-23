CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

548 FPUS56 KMFR 230944

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then smoke in

the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of

smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. In the

shasta valley, light winds becoming south 5 to 10 mph early this

afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

Elsewhere, east winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

late evening and early morning, then becoming light well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night.

Isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night.

Isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning, then smoke in

the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming sunny. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early

this afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night.

Isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather