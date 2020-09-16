CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

911 FPUS56 KMFR 162206

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

CAZ080-171100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-171100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until well after midnight then clearing.

Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late this evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. In the shasta valley, northwest winds late in the morning

shifting to the southwest, then increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

late in the afternoon. Winds east around 5 mph early in the

morning. Elsewhere, north winds late in the morning shifting to

the south, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-171100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-171100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in

the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-171100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the south

well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph becoming south around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-171100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

306 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke early this evening, then smoke

late this evening. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph late this evening, then shifting to the south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

