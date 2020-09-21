CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
366 FPUS56 KMFR 210955
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
CAZ080-212300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ081-212300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest early this afternoon, then shifting to
the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ082-212300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast
well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ083-212300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ084-212300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ085-212300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke until early
afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
