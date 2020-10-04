CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
626 FPUS56 KMFR 040945
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
244 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
CAZ080-042300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through
the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-042300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke
this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds
becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ082-042300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then patchy
smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas
of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the
evening, then shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ083-042300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ084-042300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke
early this afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming
light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,
then shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ085-042300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke
early this afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east late this morning, then shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,
then shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
