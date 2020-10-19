CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

