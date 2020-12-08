CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

135 FPUS56 KMFR 081027

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

226 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

CAZ080-090000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

227 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph until

early afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late

in the morning, then shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-090000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

227 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph until early afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

winds becoming east around 5 mph late in the evening, then

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-090000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

227 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-090000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

227 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening

and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-090000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

227 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then

becoming light late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

$$

CAZ085-090000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

227 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

