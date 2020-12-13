CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

271 FPUS56 KMFR 131045

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

CAZ080-140000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

CAZ081-140000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3400 feet lowering to 2600 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

CAZ082-140000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow

late this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4000 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower

elevations and 4 to 6 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3300 feet lowering to 2700 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the

night. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-140000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning. Rain rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Patchy blowing snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-140000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely until early afternoon, then rain

showers and snow likely late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-140000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

244 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow likely early this morning, then rain and snow in

the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet rising to

4200 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches

except 3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3600 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the northeast late

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

