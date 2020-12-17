CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 944 FPUS56 KMFR 171126 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 CAZ080-180000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers this morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-180000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers this morning. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight, then becoming light well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-180000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ083-180000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early this morning, then chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-180000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early this morning, then chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ085-180000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early this morning, then chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow level 3600 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$