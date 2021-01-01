CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020 _____ 617 FPUS56 KMFR 011132 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 CAZ080-020000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-020000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. In the shasta valley, southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this morning, then increasing to 20 to 25 mph early this afternoon shifting to the south late this afternoon. Elsewhere, east winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the shasta valley and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and south 10 to 20 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the shasta valley and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ082-020000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ083-020000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ084-020000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Slight chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ085-020000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 332 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Slight chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet rising to 4600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4600 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4800 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. 