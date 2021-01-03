CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ 668 FPUS56 KMFR 031137 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 CAZ080-040000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-040000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the shasta valley and south 10 to 20 mph Elsewhere. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 40 mph until early afternoon. Winds southwest 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph until early afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ082-040000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Rain and snow likely until early afternoon, then chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ083-040000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow this morning. Chance of rain and snow through the day. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Blowing snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Blowing snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then decreasing to 40 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-040000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Windy. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ085-040000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 337 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4900 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4400 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very windy. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level 3200 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$