Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers early this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations

and 2 to 4 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Snow showers this morning. Chance of rain showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow level 1600 feet rising to 2300 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 20. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Snow

showers early this morning, then snow showers likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Rain showers likely late this afternoon.

Snow level 2100 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers early this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

407 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

