Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

300 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

