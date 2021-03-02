CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds around

10 mph increasing to around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

219 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

