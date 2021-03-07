CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow

showers this morning, then isolated snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at

lower elevations and snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light, then

becoming southwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches

above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

238 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

