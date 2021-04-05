CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

245 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

