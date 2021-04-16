CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

150 FPUS56 KMFR 161011

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

