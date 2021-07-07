CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then shifting

to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning

and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning,

then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to

100.

