Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

CAZ080-272300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated dry

thunderstorms early this morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-272300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then

shifting to the southwest early this afternoon shifting to the

southeast late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-272300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph late in the evening,

then shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-272300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke this morning. Haze

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-272300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke this morning.

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-272300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke this morning.

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

