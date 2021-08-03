CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021

_____

819 FPUS56 KMFR 030919

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

CAZ080-032300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-032300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late

this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late

evening and early morning, then shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then haze and patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-032300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-032300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the

night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-032300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke until

early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late this morning, then shifting to the southeast early

this afternoon shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze and

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph

late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in

the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-032300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

afternoon. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather