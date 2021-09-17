CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021 _____ 739 FPUS56 KMFR 171036 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 CAZ080-172300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ081-172300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. In the shasta valley, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon. Elsewhere, light winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds south winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ082-172300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ083-172300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ084-172300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ085-172300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 336 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$