Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s in the valleys and in the

mid 30s to lower 40s at higher elevations. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon, then shifting

to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

357 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

