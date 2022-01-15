CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022 _____ 622 FPUS56 KMFR 151126 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 CAZ080-160000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-160000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-160000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then becoming light late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-160000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-160000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-160000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 325 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather