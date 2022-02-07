CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022 _____ 001 FPUS56 KMFR 071041 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 CAZ080-080000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-080000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph early this afternoon, then shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-080000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ083-080000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-080000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then becoming light early in the afternoon becoming north around 5 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ085-080000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$