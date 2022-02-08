CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022 _____ 411 FPUS56 KMFR 081019 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 CAZ080-090000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-090000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-090000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ083-090000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-090000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ085-090000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 218 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$