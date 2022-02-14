CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then chance of rain

and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Chance of rain and snow showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

late morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain and snow showers

late this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph late this morning, then shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

227 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level

4700 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except

snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

