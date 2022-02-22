CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 to 15.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 to 15.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

25. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

25. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 5 to 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 5 to 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

330 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 5 to 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

