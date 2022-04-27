CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 _____ 955 FPUS56 KMFR 270954 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 CAZ080-272300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-272300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ082-272300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ083-272300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-272300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ085-272300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 254 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4700 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.